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Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta responded to reports linked youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly with a move away from the club.

Recent reports have suggested that the 19-year-old had been offered to Premier League rivals Man United and Chelsea.

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It’s since come out that Lewis-Skelly has absolutely no intention of leaving Arsenal any time soon and is looking to fight for his place under Arteta.

Lewis-Skelly started in central midfield and scored the opening goal in Arsenal friendly penalty win over Cesc Fabregas’ Como on Wednesday (August 12).

Arteta was asked about the speculation surrounding Lewis-Skelly’s future after the game, but refused to be drawn in.

“He’s a very emotional player. Remember when he did all the gestures on the pitch. I am not going to talk about any speculation," Arteta responded.

“If there is any speculation about our players it is a good sign, it means we attract attention and they are doing a good job”.