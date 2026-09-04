Man United boss Michael Carrick insists Patrick Dorgu can be the solution to the club's left-back problem.

Luke Shaw featured in all 38 of Man United’s Premier League games last season, the first time he’s managed to do so since joining in 2014.

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Despite seemingly putting his injury issues behind him, with the return of Champions League football to Old Trafford, fans had urged the club to sign competition this summer.

Newcastle’s Lewis Hall was heavily linked, but that move didn’t happen, and Shaw remains the club’s first choice left-back.

Speaking to reporters ahead of their game against Everton on Saturday, Carrick back Dorgu to be the club’s solution to the problem.

Signed by former boss Ruben Amorim, Dorgu, 21, was brought in to play as a left wingback in the Portuguese coach’s infamous 3-4-2-1 system.

“He can certainly play there," Carrick said when asked if Dorgu can play left-back.

“He has done, without doubt. I'm not sitting here saying he can't do that. It's just the way we've been since I've been here.”

“He actually has been injured, unfortunately, for some time,” Carrick added.

“So, for me, he's almost like a new player to have, and it's almost like a new signing in some ways because he's added so much to the group.

“He's played off the right for Denmark, scored a great goal in the summer playing off the right in a forward position. He can play left-back.”