Carrick ready to bring Joshua Zirkzee back into Man United plans

Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee will remain at the club until at least January after failing to secure a move away on transfer deadline day.

Serie A giants Juventus had been linked with a loan offer since the start of the summer, but no formal bid arrived, as they eventually opted for Newcastle forward Nick Woltemade.

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Everton were also rumoured to be planning an move, after their deal for Folarin Balogun collapsed at the last minute, but United rejeted a loan package.

The 25-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter at Old Trafford following his 2024 transfer to the Red Devils.

The Dutch striker has scored just nine goals and laid on four assists across 71 appearances - under multiple managers - who have all failed to get the best out of him in Manchester.

Michael Carrick has not used him at all so far this season with the former England international now open to bringing him back into the squad.

"For sure Josh is important, for the team, for the squad depth. Josh is happy here and I have a really good relationship with him. He wants to play more than he has, so that's good healthy competition.

"We have lots of games coming up, we have a shorter period between games, Josh can do some really top things, I've seen it myself."