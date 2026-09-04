Carrick insists Man United 'in good place' despite potential squad depth issues

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick said he is delighted with the additions to his squad despite being outspent by Premier League rivals in the transfer window and short on depth in some areas.

United put their efforts into rebuilding Carrick’s midfield, with Casemiro’s exit and a serious injury to Manuel Ugarte offset by the acquisitions of Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba for a combined £155 million.

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The Red Devils' fiercest rivals spent almost that budget on a single player as Manchester City broke the British transfer record for Enzo Fernandez, while Liverpool splashed up to £123 million on French winger Bradley Barcola.

Despite a return to the Champions League for the first time in three seasons, Carrick hinted at having to work within financial restrictions.

"We went into the window wanting to come out stronger from the group that we had last season. We’ve definitely added to that," Carrick told a pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Everton.

“I think we’ve done a lot of good work in that respect and the situation is what it is in terms of finances and what we can work with and what we’re trying to get the most of.

“Certainly, the players that we’ve brought into the group I’m absolutely delighted with, and I think we’ve done some really good business there."

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United look particularly short in defence with the injury-prone Luke Shaw their only senior option at left-back.

"What squad ever is the perfect squad? You’ve always got to find ways of adapting," Carrick added.

"When you’re building and trying to push to go through a period where we’re trying to get to the top – that’s the ultimate goal – you’ve got to make steps."

Joshua Zirkzee was among those expected to leave Old Trafford to boost the funds available to Carrick.

Despite interest from Fiorentina and Juventus and a deadline-day approach from Everton, the Netherlands international remains at United despite limited game time over the past two seasons.

"He wants to play more than he has done, and that’s the good competition and healthy competition for places," said Carrick.

"Josh can do some really, really top things. I’ve seen it myself, and I know he can do that and looking forward to him doing that a little bit more often for us."

After a dreadful 2-0 defeat at newly-promoted Hull on the opening weekend of the season, United bounced back to thrash Ipswich 5-2 thanks to Bruno Fernandes's hat-trick last time out.

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