Micah Hyde exclusive: Enjoying QPR; playing with a junior Beckham; watching Watford

Now coaching inside QPR's academy, Micah Hyde's name is synonymous with the Watford of the 1990s and their time in the Premier League at the turn of the century.

Hyde began his professional journey at Cambridge United in 1993 but truly rose to prominence during his time at Watford. There, he was pivotal in securing the club’s promotion to the Premier League in the 1998-1999 season. Hyde also played for Burnley, Peterborough United, and Barnet, accumulating over 500 career appearances.

Speaking with Tribalfootball.com, Hyde looked back on his career and the clubs he played for - and also had time to discuss a certain teammate at junior who would go onto stardom.

Which part of your playing career stands out as the most memorable, and which was the most challenging?

Every team I played for taught me something valuable, but my most significant milestone was making my first-team debut. It’s every player’s dream to break into the first team, but it’s also one of the toughest hurdles to overcome. Once you achieve that, the challenges don’t stop—they evolve, testing your resilience in new ways.

As a junior player, you shared the pitch with David Beckham at Ridgeway Rovers. What was it like playing with him at that age, and what do you remember about him?

It was Ridgeway Rovers, which later became Brimsdown. Playing alongside David was a privilege. I was fortunate to be part of such a talented Sunday league team. Even at that young age, David stood out with his dedication and talent. It’s incredible to see how far he’s come since then.

You spent several years at Watford. How would you sum up your time there?

My time at Watford was nothing short of incredible. It was a journey full of growth, both on and off the pitch. The club felt like home, and I have countless fond memories of the relationships I built and the success we achieved together.

What was it like playing in the Premier League with Watford? How do you look back on that season?

Playing in the Premier League was a dream come true. That season brought mixed emotions—there were incredible moments personally, but also some regrets that our stay in the league wasn’t longer. Still, competing at that level was an unforgettable experience.

You had a memorable spell at Burnley. How would you describe your time there?

Burnley was another fantastic chapter in my career. I met some amazing people and formed bonds that have lasted to this day. On the pitch, we had a small squad, but we were talented and close-knit. Those years were incredibly rewarding, both personally and professionally.

At Burnley, you played with a young Gary Cahill. How was he as a player back then, and how do you view his career?

Gary was a standout talent, even at a young age. He was like a Rolls Royce on the pitch—graceful, composed, and effective. Watching his growth and seeing him achieve so much in his career has been fantastic. He’s not just a great player but also a wonderful person.

As a former player for the Jamaican national team, what are your thoughts on Steve McClaren’s appointment as head coach?

I wish Steve McClaren and the Jamaican national team nothing but success. My support for the team is unwavering, no matter who is in charge. I hope they continue to grow and achieve great things under his leadership.

Watford has always held a special place in your heart. What do you think about their recent performances? Can they return to the Premier League?

I always keep an eye on Watford. The current manager has done a great job delivering positive results and creating stability. The Championship is tough, but if they can maintain consistency and build momentum, promotion is certainly within reach.

As a former Burnley player, how do you view their performances under Scott Parker?

Scott Parker has done a solid job at Burnley, building on the strong foundations already in place. They’ve got a talented squad and are sitting in a great position in the league. It’s exciting to see what they can achieve this season.

You’re currently coaching at QPR. How has that experience been, and what’s next for you?

I’m still at QPR, now serving as the Senior Professional Development Coach and U21 manager. My role focuses on preparing players for that crucial final step into the first team. This season, three players have made their debuts and even scored, which is immensely rewarding. Recently, I completed my UEFA Pro License, and I feel prepared to take on a managerial role if the opportunity arises. It’s a challenge I’d love to embrace.