Mheuka says he has "what it takes to be a Chelsea player" after England return

Teenage star Shumaira Mheuka has been discussing his future aims on and off the pitch whilst reflecting on his Chelsea journey so far.

The 16-year-old is currently playing well above his age range with the Chelsea U-21 side and has already made his debut in the opening Premier League 2 clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

"It’s been an amazing couple of weeks," smiled Mheuka. "It’s been super busy! I’ve been away with England, but now I’m back at Cobham, feeling good, and ready to return to league action.

"As a 16-year-old stepping up to the Under-21s squad, it was a proud moment, and it can be tough at times. But I feel like I’ve handled the situation well and embraced every opportunity that’s come my way.

"Getting a taste of Under-21s football has been great and has definitely pushed my performance even further.

"I feel extremely lucky to be in this position, as it helps me apply what I’ve learned back onto the pitch in the Under-18s fixtures. I’m always willing to learn and continue developing, that’s essential to reaching the top.

"To be honest, I felt I deserved my debut for the Under-21s, because I’ve been working extremely hard and I think that’s been reflected in my performances. I have to take everything in my stride and seize every opportunity that comes my way. As a striker, I’m focused on scoring more goals."

He also spoke on his scholarship and how he is desperate to launch himself into the first team and play in front of Chelsea's home crowd.

"Signing my scholarship at Stamford Bridge was an incredible experience," he said. "It meant a lot to have the opportunity to join a club like Chelsea, which holds so much value and history.

"Stepping onto the Stamford Bridge pitch was surreal. I felt at home and was completely focused on my surroundings. Looking around the stadium made me realise how much I want to play there in front of the crowd.

"I imagined what it would be like to come on and make my debut, picturing my family and friends in the stands, supporting me. I took in every single moment. That’s where I want to be playing and, hopefully, one day that moment will come."