Messi backed Man Utd winger Garnacho for Kopa count

Inter Miami star Leo Messi voted for Argentina teammate Alejandro Garnacho in the Kopa Trophy count.

Barcelona whiz Lamine Yamal won the title last week as the 2024 Young Player of the Year.

Messi voted Yamal for first place, second was Barca defender Pau Cubarsi and the third was Garnacho from Manchester United.

In the end, Yamal won the Kopa Trophy ahead of Real Madrid's Arda Guler and United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.