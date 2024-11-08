Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd trio set for return against PAOK after injury doubts, says Van Nistelrooy
Man Utd planning double raid on Bayern Munich
Guardiola brutally turned down Man Utd before joining Man City
REVEALED: Real Madrid teammates frustrated with Mbappe

Man Utd whiz Garnacho embroiled in unhappy fan exchange

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd whiz Garnacho embroiled in unhappy fan exchange
Man Utd whiz Garnacho embroiled in unhappy fan exchangeAction Plus
Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho is said to have been involved in an altercation with a fan last night.

The Argentinian forward got into the argument with a supporter before their Europa League game against PAOK.

Advertisement
Advertisement

United won the contest 2-0, with Garnacho playing his part before being substituted in the second half.

Pre-game, a fan could be heard saying on a video posted to social media: "Garnacho, you've got to pass better today, yeah please?

"Pass better today, score a goal, and work on your first touch as well."

Garnacho then signed an autograph and turned around to the fan to say: "Why are you not playing?”

Mentions
Premier LeagueGarnacho AlejandroManchester United
Related Articles
Garnacho on Man Utd legacy: I want to be a legend at this club
Relief? Frustration? Why Erik ten Hag leaves Man Utd in a BETTER place than he found it
Really?! Man Utd ask Man City to fly Mainoo, Garnacho to Paris