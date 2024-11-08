Man Utd whiz Garnacho embroiled in unhappy fan exchange

Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho is said to have been involved in an altercation with a fan last night.

The Argentinian forward got into the argument with a supporter before their Europa League game against PAOK.

United won the contest 2-0, with Garnacho playing his part before being substituted in the second half.

Pre-game, a fan could be heard saying on a video posted to social media: "Garnacho, you've got to pass better today, yeah please?

"Pass better today, score a goal, and work on your first touch as well."

Garnacho then signed an autograph and turned around to the fan to say: "Why are you not playing?”