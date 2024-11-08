Man Utd winger Garnacho: I do feel pressure playing for Argentina

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho admits he feels pressure when playing for Argentina.

Garnacho admits he's well aware of the responsibility when wearing the Argentina shirt.

He told the United website: "The first few times it was a little more difficult for me. It's always difficult to adapt when you're new. But the truth is that the locals have treated me very well from the start. Now I feel at ease."

In this sense, he said that “little by little” he is trying to “add minutes and help” and assured that he is “very anxious to be able to try to win with the national team too”.

Garnacho also said, “It’s a lot of pressure because it’s a very big national team. They’ve won two Copa Americas, the World Cup.... It’s pressure to play there, but when I’m on the pitch I forget about it. I try to do what I know how to do. That’s just how I am."