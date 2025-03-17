Carragher defends quiet Salah after Liverpool Cup final defeat: Not enough support

Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher defended Mohamed Salah after a quiet performance in Sunday's Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle United.

Salah struggled at Wembley, just as he did home and away in Liverpool's Champions League round 16 defeat to PSG.

“It was probably one of the worst performances I’ve seen from Liverpool in a cup final,” Carragher said on Sky Sports. “But they’ve given so much this season and they’ve lost one league game. It’s hard to be too critical but it has shone a light on areas where Liverpool still need to improve.

“I think the lack of pace in attack is glaring. And I almost feel a little bit sorry for Mohamed Salah. He took a bit of criticism after the two Paris Saint-Germain games, against possibly the best left-back in the world Mendes, who was fantastic, he didn’t do too much and he wasn’t great today.

“But he doesn’t get help from the other attackers. This isn’t like under Jurgen Klopp where (Sadio) Mane or (Roberto) Firmino could bail them out of trouble. The other attackers Liverpool have got are good players but they’re not great players.

“They’ve relied on him (Salah) too much, so I don’t want to see too much criticism of Mo Salah over this last week. What it’s shone a light on is that Liverpool need to go out and buy two attackers – not as squad players, but possibly to play alongside.

“I’ve been excited thinking it looks like Liverpool are going to win the league and there is still lots to improve – and I think they will in the summer.”