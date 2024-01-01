Merson convinced he knows why Man City ace Grealish snubbed by Southgate

Arsenal title winner Paul Merson feels Jack Grealish was left out of England's Euros squad as coach Gareth Southgate didn't want to be questioned.

Merson feels the Manchester City midfielder would be challenging Southgate if he wasn't starting in the Germany.

Advertisement Advertisement

"What's Anthony Gordon and Cole Palmer thinking?" he said on the Football's Greatest podcast. "They've not had one minute of football after one and a half really poor performances, and that's why they're there.

"Jack Grealish, he's not there because I imagine Jack would be going mad. Now, I can't imagine Gordon and Palmer saying anything. I just imagine sitting there just saying to themselves, 'maybe I should be getting on'

"I don't see them saying anything to him. I could see a Jack Grealish going to Gareth and going, 'Why am I not playing?'"