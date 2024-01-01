Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Merson convinced he knows why Man City ace Grealish snubbed by Southgate

Merson convinced he knows why Man City ace Grealish snubbed by Southgate
Merson convinced he knows why Man City ace Grealish snubbed by Southgate
Merson convinced he knows why Man City ace Grealish snubbed by SouthgateAction Plus
Arsenal title winner Paul Merson feels Jack Grealish was left out of England's Euros squad as coach Gareth Southgate didn't want to be questioned.

Merson feels the Manchester City midfielder would be challenging Southgate if he wasn't starting in the Germany.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"What's Anthony Gordon and Cole Palmer thinking?" he said on the Football's Greatest podcast. "They've not had one minute of football after one and a half really poor performances, and that's why they're there. 

"Jack Grealish, he's not there because I imagine Jack would be going mad. Now, I can't imagine Gordon and Palmer saying anything. I just imagine sitting there just saying to themselves, 'maybe I should be getting on'

"I don't see them saying anything to him. I could see a Jack Grealish going to Gareth and going, 'Why am I not playing?'"

Mentions
Premier LeagueGrealish JackManchester CityEuro
Related Articles
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: No surprise Rashford, Grealish not at Euros
Man City captain Walker: Grealish England axe was a shock
Ray Parlour Euros exclusive: England can reach semis - even without Grealish