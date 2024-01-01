Merino: What Arsenal can expect from me

Long-term Arsenal target Mikel Merino has finally put pen to paper on his contract.

The Spaniard has left Real Sociedad after an outstanding season in the Spanish La Liga.

Merino, who won Euro 2024 with his nation this summer, is a combative midfielder who can pick out a pass.

“I think that’s a big part of my game and that shows the character that I have," he said to club media.

"I want to fight for every ball and this is something that I learnt when I was really young. Maybe you can win it, or you won’t. I’m not promising I will win every duel, but what I can promise is that I will fight for every ball with 100 percent.

“It’s always tough to talk about myself in those kinds of terms, but I think I’m a hard worker, I want to call myself a good teammate. I like to work for the team with or without the ball. I’m always thinking about the collective aspect of the game. I like to play with the ball, I have a Spanish culture of football.”