Mendy reveals ex-Man City teammates helped him financially after contract suspension

Mendy reveals ex-Man City teammates helped him financially after contract was suspended
Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy admits he had to borrow money during his legal troubles.

The French left-back was accused of rape and sexual assault when he was a City player.

The club eventually suspended him without pay, while he had to pay millions in legal fees.

"Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez all lent me money to help me try and pay my legal fees and support my family," Mendy, now with Lorient, said in his witness statement.

Mendy did reject attempts by City to cancel his contract as he "wanted to go back and train with his team".

In his witness statement, he added: "I believe that it is fair and just for me to be paid the wages that I would have earned but for being falsely arrested for crimes that I did not commit."

