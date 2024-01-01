Bernardo lays out Man City and Rodri hopes for season

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is backing teammate Rodri for the Ballon d'Or.

Rodri's season appears over due to a knee injury suffered on Sunday in their 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Bernardo told Sky Sports: "I hope that Rodri wins it, I really hope so! People say that the fight is between him and Vinicius and we'll see how things go. Vinicius won the Champions League while Rodri was crowned champion of Europe. They are two different players but I would prefer it if Rodri won it."

On his exclusion from the nominees, Bernardo said: "Am I sorry not to be part of the shortlist once again? No, I'm happy with my career and everything I've won. We triumphed in the Champions League and won six Premier Leagues in seven years. I can't complain about the success I've had."

And on City's season, he added: "We would like to win everything again, especially the Champions League that we have won only once. And next year there is the new Club World Cup... that we want to add to the trophy cabinet. There is really a lot to fight for."