Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has announced Kyle Walker as club captain.

Guardiola says Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias, Rodri, Bernardo Silva and the returning Ilkay Gundogan are their vice-captains.

“Kyle is the captain,” he said ahead of Saturday’s trip to Newcastle United. “The vice-captains are Kevin, Ruben, Rodri, Bernardo and Gundo.

“It was too tight (to have just five players). For me, it doesn’t matter.

As long as we have less problems, it doesn’t matter.”