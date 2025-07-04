McWilliams pens pro deal with Villa

Ashton McWilliams has signed a first pro deal with Aston Villa.

The defender helped Villa U18s win the FA Youth Cup, Premier League South and Premier League National Final.

Villa academy chief Mark Harrison said: "Ashton has been at the academy since his Under-9 year, so we are delighted to see him sign his first professional contract.

"He was a member of the Under-18 squad that won the treble last year.

"Ashton is a competitive, attack-minded full back who likes to get up and down the pitch, and he captained the Under-18 side at times during their successful season. We look forward to watching Ashton develop."