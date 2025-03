Chelsea striker Donnell McNeilly has rejected a new contract offer.

The Daily Mail says McNeilly has received a new contract proposal from Chelsea, but is yet to sign it.

Advertisement Advertisement

Instead, the teen could leave Stamford Bridge as a free agent this summer.

It's suggested McNeilly has concerns over his path to the first team, despite his form this season with the U21s.

The striker has 10 goals in the Premier League 2 this season.