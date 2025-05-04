McNeil admits Everton frustration after Ipswich draw

Everton winger Dwight McNeil admitted frustration after their 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town.

McNeil struck as Everton went 2-0 ahead before Ipswich fought back to earn the point.

Afterwards, which marked Everton's final home game at Goodison Park, McNeil told the club's website: “I think we were in control right from the start.

“2-0 up at home. That's the place we wanted to be, and then they scored just before half-time, and we knew the start of the second half was going to be tricky, but I thought we controlled the game really well.

“And like I say, in this league, if you don't take your chances you're going to get punished, and that's what happened today.

“So, it's going to be a tough one to take because we wanted to finish the season on a strong note, especially at home.”

McNeil was left pleased with his goal on the day.

He also said, “When I'm that far out, it's all about technique and connecting right. That's what I wanted to do with the ball, get the movement, and it’d have a chance of going in.

“Luckily it went in for me. So, it was nice to contribute again to the team, because I've missed that feeling for being out for so long, but I'd say for me, I'm more disappointed about not winning the game today.”