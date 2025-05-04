Hirst: Ipswich fight-back at Everton part of our culture

Ipswich Town striker George Hirst says the manner of their fight-back at Everton on Saturday was part of "our culture".

Hirst's header proved the final goal of the 2-2 draw at Goodison Park.

He later said: “That’s something we pride ourselves on. That’s part of our culture right the way through the club, that never-say-die attitude.

“Things aren’t always going to go your way but it’s not that that determines you, it’s how you react to that and how you bounce back from that. Today we showed all the qualities of a really good side.

“Going back to our character and our belief as a side, it’s stuff we have shown from the second I walked through the door. That’s all I’ve ever known at this football club and that will be here long past me being here.

“That’s something we double down on and can really build on, today showing the character to come from two goals down against a very good Premier League side is another experience we can build on.

“If you look at the game as a whole, we deserved something out of the game. It was a great goal from Julio to get us back in the game and it was nice to get the goal that meant we got a point.

“We’ve seen him do that. We saw his videos when he signed so we’ve been waiting for one of those to go in, it was only a matter of time. He’s a special player and he’s got moments of quality like that.”

"Nice to score meaningful goal"

Hirst was pleased with his role on the day, heading home an equaliser after impressive lead-up play from Omari Hutchinson.

He also said: “It’s nice that it meant it got us back in the game at 2-2 and held on to take the point. It’s nice that it meant something and hopefully I can nick a couple more before the end of the season.

“It was just about scoring as many as possible, I didn’t put a number on myself. It’s nice to get another one and hopefully I can get a couple more before the end of the season.

“I’m a striker and ultimately I’m going to get judged on my goals, so to score five goals in the minutes I’ve found myself getting this season is something I’m pretty pleased with and gives me a better base to build on going forward.

“Being 6ft 4in, you’d like to think I’d score a few with my head. It’s something I’ve definitely improved on over the last year or two.

“I probably didn’t score enough headers for my size and my build, but it’s something I’ve found this season can be a real strength of mine going forward. When you’ve got a delivery like Omari putting it on a plate for you at the back stick, it makes it a little bit easier.”