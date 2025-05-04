McKenna delighted with Ipswich spirit for fight-back at Everton

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna was delighted with his players' character after Saturday's 2-2 draw at Everton.

Ipswich fought back from 2-0 down to earn the point through goals from Julio Enciso and George Hirst.

“It was certainly a difficult spot to be in,” he said. “Both in terms of how we’ve come into the game and the challenges we’ve had again this week just getting a fit group together to start the game and trying to get some players back for the bench, and coming here knowing it was a big day for Everton as well.

“I didn’t think we started badly but two moments really, it’s the level. Beto’s really good on crosses and we didn’t defend it well enough and it’s a good strike (from Dwight McNeil) but we should do better with it and you’re in a really difficult spot then in the game and in your season.

“But the group really stuck at it, it was a really great goal to get us back in it but the goal also probably doesn’t happen if the group has stopped believing and dropped their heads at that point.

“I thought we were good value for a couple of goals. I thought we played some good football, defended with pretty good organisation, didn’t give Everton too much and thought we were value for a point.”

Never question our spirit

While their relegation has been confirmed, McKenna says the way his players fought back was no surprise given their commitment this season.

He also said: “In a difficult circumstance, everyone stuck at it. Even at the start of the second half, we started really well but there was a spell where we had to defend all together for 10 minutes and were really disciplined and even at 2-1 everyone was prepared to do that.

"And if you do that, you give yourself a chance to push on later in the game and get the goal back.

“I don’t think there’s any question mark around that, it’s how it has to be. The supporters deserve it and that’s what we have to keep on showing.”