McKenna says he has "late calls over next 24 hours" for Ipswich squad before West Ham clash

McKenna says he has "late calls over the next 24 hours" before West Ham clash

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna may have to ring in the changes against West Ham United.

The Tractor Boys have a few injury concerns going into the game at the weekend.

Several starters have knocks, while Jens Cajuste is out with a minor knee injury.

“We have a couple of little issues across the last game and the training week, so we have got a few being assessed before Saturday,” McKenna told reporters.

“There’s a chance that there will be one or two changes to the team but some of them are going to be pretty late calls over the next 24 hours.

“Of course, without helping any opponents too much, we’ve got one or two who who have been getting medical assessment in the last few days.”