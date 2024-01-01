Ipswich appoint Osman as their new head of analysis in mass staff changes

Ipswich appoint Osman as their new head of analysis

Ipswich Town have appointed Jamie Osman as their new head of analysis as the club undergoes a shift in staff in multiple roles.

Osman previously worked at West Ham United and climbed the ladder from the academy to head of performance analysis but left the position after the appointment of Julen Lopetegui in January.

The shift also sees Will Stephenson move from his lead first-team performance analysis role to head of first-team recruitment.

Ipswich have also appointed Cillian Callaly as a first-team analyst after previously working in a similar role at Arsenal’s academy.

The club are clearly serious on adding a number of talented analysts to the club as they attempt to avoid relegation this season, after the club has remained winless so far this season the analysis could prove useful for the year ahead.