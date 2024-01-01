Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Why I always demand Lukaku be signed by my club
Agent slams mother of Marseille signing Rabiot: Unbearable!
Real Madrid president Florentino planning triple Premier League raid in 2025
Man Utd monitoring Bayern Munich midfielder as move away could be on the cards

Ipswich appoint Osman as their new head of analysis in mass staff changes

Ipswich appoint Osman as their new head of analysis
Ipswich appoint Osman as their new head of analysis Tribal Football
Ipswich Town have appointed Jamie Osman as their new head of analysis as the club undergoes a shift in staff in multiple roles.

Osman previously worked at West Ham United and climbed the ladder from the academy to head of performance analysis but left the position after the appointment of Julen Lopetegui in January. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The shift also sees Will Stephenson move from his lead first-team performance analysis role to head of first-team recruitment. 

Ipswich have also appointed Cillian Callaly as a first-team analyst after previously working in a similar role at Arsenal’s academy. 

The club are clearly serious on adding a number of talented analysts to the club as they attempt to avoid relegation this season, after the club has remained winless so far this season the analysis could prove useful for the year ahead. 

Mentions
IpswichWest HamArsenalPremier League
Related Articles
West Ham trials for Arsenal winger Clairmont
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Ballon d'Or nominees named: Messi, Ronaldo off list for first time since 2003