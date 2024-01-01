Ipswich pair Delap. Phillips happy with Villa point

Ipswich Town players were pleased after their 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.

Liam Delap scored twice to earn the Tractor Boys another impressive point.

Advertisement Advertisement

He later said: "It was really good and we showed what we are about from minute one and we created so many chances. It was a really good result for us and we probably deserved the win after the second half performance.

"I think it’s the fourth time we’ve got something from a game so we are happy."

Teammate Kalvin Phillips also said: "It was a good point and I feel like we dominated in the second half we really took it to them and they really struggled to deal with us and we were unlucky not to score at the end."