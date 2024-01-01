Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: Obi-Martin celebrates Man Utd move with Cantona snap
Barcelona coach Flick accepts Osasuna hammering: I didn't expect this
Ipswich boss McKenna: Rogers fantastic signing for Villa
Redknapp takes fresh swipe at Man Utd boss Ten Hag

Ipswich pair Delap. Phillips happy with Villa point

Ipswich pair Delap. Phillips happy with Villa point
Ipswich pair Delap. Phillips happy with Villa pointTribalfootball
Ipswich Town players were pleased after their 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.

Liam Delap scored twice to earn the Tractor Boys another impressive point.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He later said: "It was really good and we showed what we are about from minute one and we created so many chances. It was a really good result for us and we probably deserved the win after the second half performance.

"I think it’s the fourth time we’ve got something from a game so we are happy."

Teammate Kalvin Phillips also said: "It was a good point and I feel like we dominated in the second half we really took it to them and they really struggled to deal with us and we were unlucky not to score at the end."

Mentions
Premier LeagueDelap LiamPhillips KalvinIpswichAston Villa
Related Articles
Ipswich boss McKenna: Rogers fantastic signing for Villa
Ipswich confident keeping hold of Man City loanee Phillips
Greaves confident of Ipswich form facing Aston Villa