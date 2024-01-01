Ipswich boss McKenna: Rogers fantastic signing for Villa

Tribal Football
Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna admits they wanted to sign Morgan Rogers last season.

The winger left Middlesbrough for Aston Villa.

Ahead of today's clash with Villa, McKenna said: "I think Morgan Rogers was a fantastic signing.

"We were there or thereabouts to bringing him here a couple of times earlier in his career.

"He's a player I've known for a number of years and the signing by Villa and how they've improved him and the impact he's having at Premier League level is, apart from this weekend, great to see from a young player."

