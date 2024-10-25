McKenna on Wolves clash: it's another great chance for us to go and test ourselves

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is aware of the challenge his team face at the weekend.

The Tractor Boys are set to take on Brentford as they seek to move away from the relegation zone.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Bees are 13th in the Premier League at present, six points ahead of the Blues in the league table.

“They're in really good home form, their last game at home in the Wolves game they had a lot of chances and scored five goals,” McKenna said to reporters.

“They’re third in the league at the moment on home xG (expected goals) and how many chances they're creating at home.

“At home, especially against teams in the bottom half of the division, which would perhaps be how they see us, they play in a really positive manner, put a lot of bodies in the box and try and score goals in lots of different ways.

“They've evolved their style this year, I think that's fair to say. They're building a lot shorter from the goalkeeper, playing their way through the pitch, dropping more bodies down and committing more to build-up.

“But they also have the qualities that they've had for quite a few years now in terms of crosses, putting lots of bodies in the box and being a big threat on set plays.

“We know that they're a formidable team at home but it's another great chance for us to go and test ourselves, deliver our best performance and we believe if we can do that on any day then we can be competitive against almost any team.”