Lemina says Wolves "deserve better" after worst ever start in the Premier League

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Mario Lemina has sent an emotional message to fans after yet another disappointing result against Brentford.

A 5-3 loss against the Bees makes this season the worst ever start in the Premier League for Wolves who sit at the bottom of the league with just a single point.

Lemina spoke on the Brentford game and apologized to fans after what was a chance to redeem the club’s poor form.

“I’m going to say everything went wrong today. It was not the one that we wanted to produce. We knew that they were good to score in the first minutes, and we concede inside the first few minutes. That's really bad from us. The gaffer and the staff gave us all the advice to like begin the game well, and we didn't.

“After, we struggled to get to our building position, and they were better than us in most of the aspects of the game. We made silly mistakes, I made two silly mistakes, and it wasn't my day, so I'm sorry.

“I'm sorry for the lads, because we wanted to do a really good performance today. We tried to come back and after we concede again. We were convinced that we could win this game, so I apologise to the fans, I apologise to the players, but at the end of the day, we are group. We need to work harder so we’re not playing in the relegation zone.

“It’s a tough afternoon, I'm not going to lie, but I’m still proud of my boys because we deserve better. I’m proud of the gaffer because he has done everything for us since he came in, but we need to keep going on, working really hard, and I hope everything's going to change after the international break.”

The midfielder recognises the squad has the quality to climb back up the table and believes there is more to come from the struggling Wolves side who are yet to get going this season.

“It's hard to say why because we've been facing other teams, like top six teams, and we looked very, very good in the in first half of games, but this one, we looked like we were shaking a little bit. I don't know what happened.

“We were really shaky. I think we need to believe more in ourselves. We’ve got really good strength in the back and attacking-wise as well. We know our quality, but at the moment, we’re not showing it, and we need to put our heads down and work really hard now.

“But I apologise to the fans because they were with us and we were 100 per cent committed. We wanted to win the game. It didn't go as we wanted, and now we need to get back to work and try to win some games.”

He also spoke on Wolves’ worst start to a Premier League season which he says should bring the side together as they face champions Manchester City in their next fixture.

“Sometimes you can start like this, and if I have to be positive, it’s that we’ve faced five of the top six teams, and that makes our start of the season really hard for our confidence, but we’re still believing in our team.

“We're going to stay together, committed to the plan. We believe in what the gaffer has given to us, I believe in all the players in my dressing room, and we need to play better. I need to play better. This today wasn't our day, we were unlucky because we really wanted to win this game.

“But after the international break, we're going to have a chat and try to be honest with ourselves and work really hard. We don't deserve this.”