Ansser Sadiq
Amorim gives hint about first Man Utd line-up as Ipswich game draws closer
Manchester United new boss Ruben Amorim may have given a hint about his first line-up.

The Portuguese is known for using a 3-4-3 formation, which will be a radical change for the Old Trafford club.

The 39-year-old will take charge of the Premier League away clash against Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Per Manchester Evening News, training videos from this week showed a possible lineup.

Amorim had Lenny Yoro, Jonny Evans, Luke Shaw in a back three, with Antony and Tyrell Malacia as wing backs.

Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo were in midfield, while Amad, Mason Mount, and Marcus Rashford were the three forwards.

 

