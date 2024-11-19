Amorim gives hint about first Man Utd line-up as Ipswich game draws closer

Manchester United new boss Ruben Amorim may have given a hint about his first line-up.

The Portuguese is known for using a 3-4-3 formation, which will be a radical change for the Old Trafford club.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 39-year-old will take charge of the Premier League away clash against Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Per Manchester Evening News, training videos from this week showed a possible lineup.

Amorim had Lenny Yoro, Jonny Evans, Luke Shaw in a back three, with Antony and Tyrell Malacia as wing backs.

Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo were in midfield, while Amad, Mason Mount, and Marcus Rashford were the three forwards.

<i>- Get breaking football news faster with the <b>new Tribal Football app!</b> Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: <a href=https://apps.apple.com/cz/app/tribal-football-football-news/id6670428837?l=cs target=new>App Store</a>, <a href=https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=eu.livesport.tribalfootball&pli=1 target=new>Google Play</a></i>