Ashton urges Ipswich and fans stay united

Ipswich Town chief Mark Ashton has urged fans to stick with them.

The Tractors Boys are yet to win in the Premier League this season after securing promotion.

Advertisement Advertisement

And Ashton insists it's important everyone sticks together at this stage in the club's development.

He told TownTV: “We talked three years ago about rebuilding this special football club and we had to be as one. Whether that was players, staff, ownership, former players’ association, the local community, the wider community.

“And as long as we stay together as one, this club will be competitive and no matter what this club will more forward.

“We have an incredibly talented and dedicated manager and staff and players, both on and off the pitch, and whilst we don’t get it all the time, we learn on the way through.

“(There were more than) 100 projects (over the summer), have we got everything right? No, we haven’t, but we are moving at breakneck speed. But that’s a stadium to be proud of, it’s a fantastic stadium.

“It’s a fantastic fanbase and this is just the end of the beginning, there’s more to come, but we’ve got to stay as one, and that’s going to be absolutely key to this season for me.”