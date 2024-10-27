Ipswich boss McKenna admits Ogbene injury "looks serious"

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna admits Chiedozie Ogbene's injury appears serious.

In defeat to Brentford, the winger appeared to tear his achilles tendon.

McKenna said afterwards: “It looks serious, unfortunately. It looks like it could be an achilles tear, so that would be devastating for him and for us.

“That’s what I’ve been told at the moment. We hope that won’t be the case but I think that’s what looks most likely.

“Is it a six-to-nine-month injury? You’ll have to get a medical opinion on that but an achilles tear is a big injury, so we hope that it won’t be that but I think the consensus at the moment is that it is.”