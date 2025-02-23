McKenna insists Ipswich can still beat drop

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna remains upbeat on their chances of beating the drop after defeat to Tottenham.

The 4-1 home loss leaves Ipswich five points from safety.

But McKenna insists: “Of course, everyone probably thinks that but I don’t think anyone could say that we’ve had any sort of fortune or margins go our way too often.

“It is what it is, we know we’ve got a big challenge to stay in the division. We know we’re going to have to pick up points at a greater rate in our last 12 games. I believe that we can pick our points up at a greater rate, for sure.

“I feel that there’s improvement in the team, we’re still in a period, and I know it’s frustrating to say it again, but it’s just the reality of the situation and how it’s been, that we’ve still got a couple of players making home debuts today (keeper Alex Palmer and Jaden Philogene, who was making his first home start), and that’s been almost the case right through the season. We’ve not been able to settle on relationships and partnerships on the pitch too often.

“But we’ve got to hope for better margins and luck on some of those things in the run-in and keep doing the good work and push for improvement and turning margins our way.

“I believe that we can pick up a good amount of points in the last 12 games. Of course, when you’re in this position now, it’s not in our hands, so if other teams win all their games, we can’t control that."