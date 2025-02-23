McKenna focuses on "good things" after Ipswich defeat to Spurs

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna remained positive after Saturday's 4-1 home defeat to Tottenham.

Brennan Johnson struck twice for the visitors before Omari Hutchinson pulled a goal back ahead of halftime. However, Spurs took control in the second-half thanks to goals from Djed Spence and Dejan Kulusevski.

McKenna said afterwards, “We’re, of course, really frustrated by the result.

“I think there were lots of good things in the performance, no doubt that we started really, really well, should have been ahead. I think we were the better team in the first half.

“A couple of home games in a row that we should go in with a lead on the balance of play and on the chances, and we go in with a deficit. So we’re frustrated by that.

“There’s no doubt that their execution whenever they got their big moments around our penalty box was better than our execution whenever we got our big moments around their penalty box. That was the difference between the two teams.

“I think there were so many good things about the performance, there’s so much growth on the pitch, there’s a lot of growth still to come, but it’s a stage of the season where we’d like to have points on the board and it’s a game where we certainly could have had some and it could have been different, but it’s gone against us and we don’t get anything for that.”

He added: “Of course, it’s frustrating, it’s a frustrating game, but it is what it is. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves, we have to work to improve. I think we have improved in many aspects, I know we’ve had a difficult loss, so it doesn’t feel like that, but I know that we have. I believe very, very strongly in how we are working day-to-day. But it’s also it’s clear that margins have gone against us too often.

“Certainly I don’t think we’ve had anything resembling luck in many different aspects this year, but also our execution compared to the opposition execution hasn’t been at the level quite often and small margins have gone against us in games and in moments in games that have taken matches away from us.

“It’s frustrating. It’s not a stage of the season where we want to talk about growth or performances or pride in the performance because we want the points on the board. But at the same time we can’t lose patience with the good things that are going on."