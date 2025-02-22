Ipswich defender O'Shea: Spurs finishing was difference

Ipswich defender Dara O'Shea admits Tottenham's early goals made the difference in Saturday's 4-1 home defeat.

Spurs were 2-0 ahead within the opening half-hour, though O'Shea felt they matched the visitors in the first-half.

“I’m really disappointed that we're not coming in from that first half winning the game,” said O’Shea afterwards.

“I think how we started the game was excellent. The only thing we just didn't do right was put the ball in the back of the net.

“And that's kind of been the story of the last two home games, which has been unfortunate because we're getting in the positions, we're getting the chances. It's just not happening.

“Maybe it's just that bit of luck at times to go our way, and probably the other end of it, we're getting punished. We're not giving up a lot of chances too, so it's disappointing.

“Obviously we did well to get ourselves back in at 2-1 going into half-time. It gives us a real chance going into the second half.

“We’re obviously chasing the game, so it leaves us open a bit more towards the second half.”