Tribal Football
Most Read
Former Man Utd midfielder Pogba posts cryptic message about his future
Miranda: Barcelona and Las Palmas can be proud of Pedri
Man Utd boss Amorim: We face Everton after really good week
Man Utd watching as Marseille set Greenwood price

Ipswich defender O'Shea: Spurs finishing was difference

Paul Vegas
Ipswich defender O'Shea: Spurs finishing was difference
Ipswich defender O'Shea: Spurs finishing was differenceAction Plus
Ipswich defender Dara O'Shea admits Tottenham's early goals made the difference in Saturday's 4-1 home defeat.

Spurs were 2-0 ahead within the opening half-hour, though O'Shea felt they matched the visitors in the first-half.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I’m really disappointed that we're not coming in from that first half winning the game,” said O’Shea afterwards.

“I think how we started the game was excellent. The only thing we just didn't do right was put the ball in the back of the net.

“And that's kind of been the story of the last two home games, which has been unfortunate because we're getting in the positions, we're getting the chances. It's just not happening.

“Maybe it's just that bit of luck at times to go our way, and probably the other end of it, we're getting punished. We're not giving up a lot of chances too, so it's disappointing.

“Obviously we did well to get ourselves back in at 2-1 going into half-time. It gives us a real chance going into the second half.

“We’re obviously chasing the game, so it leaves us open a bit more towards the second half.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueO'Shea DaraTottenhamIpswich
Related Articles
Tottenham win again as they thump Ipswich
Ipswich defender Greaves: Philogene will prove himself here
Newcastle, Spurs target Gomes assures Lille fans