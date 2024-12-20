McKenna gives Ipswich injury updates on Szmodics, Hirst and Tuanzebe ahead of Newcastle game

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has revealed when Sammie Szmodics, George Hirst and Axel Tuanzebe will be available to start again.

Szmodics missed last Saturday’s 2-1 win at Wolves as Town remained toothless throughout the game without their top striker. McKenna has spoken in his recent press conference about how he is coping and when he could return.

“Sammie’s OK, he missed the weekend, but he’s been training all week, so he’s OK,” McKenna said.

Hirst has been out of action since November and McKenna confirmed he won’t be back for some time as he recovers on the sidelines.

“George is another few weeks at least, so we don’t expect to see him over the Christmas fixtures. We’ll see him in the new year,” he said.

Finally Tuanzebe, who picked up a hamstring injury in the Nottingham Forest match, will be out for longer than Hirst which is a huge blow for McKenna defensively.

“A little bit longer, but along similar lines, certainly not going to be available for the next couple of weeks,” McKenna continued.

“If everything goes perfectly well from here, then it’s possible we could see him at some point in January.”