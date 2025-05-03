Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal demand Real Madrid star in exchange for William Saliba
Enzo Maresca reveals Virgil van Dijk demand of Chelsea board
Man Utd inform Real Betis of Antony asking price
Harry Kane left hearbroken as Bayern Munich denied Bundesliga glory

Everton boss Moyes admits no contract talks with Calvert-Lewin

Paul Vegas
Everton boss Moyes admits no contract talks with Calvert-Lewin
Everton boss Moyes admits no contract talks with Calvert-LewinAction Plus
Everton boss David Moyes is coy about their plans for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The England striker's deal expires at the end of this season and Moyes has confirmed talks over an extension have yet to commence.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He explained on BBC Sport: "There's not been a contract offer since I've been here, it was under a different regime.

"We want everyone to have to fight for what they're doing and show what they're worth. We're taking a lot of time to look, unfortunately Dom has been injured for a big part of it.

"But his history has been very good so we will take all that into consideration."

Mentions
Premier LeagueCalvert-Lewin DominicEvertonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Moyes on Calvert-Lewin: It’s not me who’s always judging him, it's the Evertonians
Calvert-Lewin returns to training ahead of Everton's clash against Ipswich Town
Everton's transfer plans take a huge hit as Tarkowski could miss the start of next season