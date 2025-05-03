Everton boss Moyes admits no contract talks with Calvert-Lewin

Everton boss David Moyes is coy about their plans for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The England striker's deal expires at the end of this season and Moyes has confirmed talks over an extension have yet to commence.

He explained on BBC Sport: "There's not been a contract offer since I've been here, it was under a different regime.

"We want everyone to have to fight for what they're doing and show what they're worth. We're taking a lot of time to look, unfortunately Dom has been injured for a big part of it.

"But his history has been very good so we will take all that into consideration."