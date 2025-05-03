Ipswich comeback to earn draw against Everton at Goodison

Ipswich come from behind to earn draw against Everton at Goodison

The final-ever 3pm Premier League (PL) kick-off at Goodison Park saw Everton throw away a 2-0 lead in a 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town as their winless home run stretched to six matches.

Games are running out for Everton at Goodison Park – this was their second-last outing at the famous old ground.

Signing off on a high was the main objective for the Toffees over the rest of the season, and a game against Championship-bound Ipswich seemed the perfect game in which they could start to do so, but although they dominated the early stages, finding that elusive goal was proving problematic.

The breakthrough eventually came midway through the first half when a Carlos Alcaraz cross was powered home by Beto, who climbed highest at the far post.

Everton were purring from that point and doubled their advantage not too long later.

The second goal was certainly the better of the two, as Dwight McNeil stepped in off the right and hammered a fierce left-footed drive into the bottom corner past a stranded Alex Palmer.

But for all their good work, they were pegged back in incredible circumstances. Julio Enciso is no stranger to scoring goal of the season contenders in the PL, and he tossed his hat in the ring for this season’s award when his 30-yard strike flew into the top right-hand corner.

Enciso was the thorn in Everton’s side throughout the afternoon, and he came close to levelling the scores soon after the restart.

There was perhaps an element of greed in his decision to take on a strike from the edge of the area when Omari Hutchinson was arguably a better option, and that sentiment was supported when his effort was fired straight at Jordan Pickford.

Hutchinson was involved in Town’s eventual leveller, working his way to the byline and standing up a perfect ball to the back post, which George Hirst headed down into the bottom corner of Pickford’s goal.

The Toffees were shell-shocked after that leveller, and the travelling Ipswich fans must’ve been wondering where this fight was in the months prior when it really mattered to their campaign.

Kieran McKenna’s side ended the game in the ascendancy, but they were unable to translate that into a late winner and they were forced to settle for a draw – their 15th PL away point of the season compared to just seven at home.

A stalemate does little for Everton, who will now have all eyes on their Goodison finale against Southampton in two weeks' time.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Juilo Enciso (Ipswich Town)

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Catch up on the match here.