McKenna admits Ipswich need to buy: We’re all working really, really hard on that

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna admits that his side must make “a lot more additions” in the coming weeks.

The newly promoted club have completed a remarkable turnaround over the past few years.

They were promoted from League One to the Championship a year ago, and are now up to the Premier League.

“I don’t think there’s anything, as far as I know of, very imminent in terms of the next day or so,” McKenna said about recruitment, per TWTD.

“We’re working really hard, we know we need to make a lot more additions to have a squad that’s strong enough to be competitive in Premier League games.

“We’re all working really, really hard on that and we’ve still got a few weeks before the season starts and a few more weeks before the window closes on top of that and I think we all know how imperative it is that we improve the squad further.”