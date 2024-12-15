McGeady on working with Villa boss Emery at Spartak Moscow: Damn it, buddy, come on!

Former Aston Villa winger Aiden McGeady has recalled playing for manager Unai Emery at Spartak Moscow.

McGeady admits Emery shook things up when he took charge of Spartak.

He recalled to Sport-Express: "It seems to have happened in 2011, or maybe in 2012 ... Then we are used to training in normal mode: a little ball ownership, a few crosses and exercises to hone completion, some small tactical things.

"But there was a continuous tactic with Emery! He has an obsession with corners, penalties and other set-pieces. Once we trained it for about an hour. He always wanted me to serve the corner: someone ran into the penalty box, I gave a serve, and then the ball was returned to me — and went again.

"And I was mistaken some times, and Unai knelt down and said: 'McGeady, please, give the corner properly'. And I am like this: 'Damn it, buddy, come on!' Everyone was upset because it lasted a very long time.

"I had no problems with Emery, but he is very obsessed with tactics, pressure and various constructions. It was too much for us. Sometimes we just wanted to play football. I understand that tactics and other things are necessary, but we might not have a single two-sided game all week. Only tactics, tactics, tactics ..."

McGeady was also asked if he believed Emery would succeed as he has after their time at Spartak.

"Yes, quite. Listen, I would have lied if I said that I could have imagined him as a coach of PSG or Arsenal.

"But I saw that he was a really very good coach. Fantastic! Unai ten years ago did those things that are now recognised as standards in world football. This was especially true for tactics, organisation, standards.

"With (Valeri) Karpin, tactics were not given much time. With Emery, everything was worked out every day. The only thing I might not have been sure of was his ability to manage the locker room."

