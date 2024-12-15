Chelsea striker Jackson: I was so close to Villa move

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson admits he came close to joining Aston Villa when with Villarreal.

The Senegal international is now proving himself a first-choice for manager Enzo Maresca.

Jackson recalled: "When Unai (Emery) left Villarreal, he wanted me to go to Aston Villa, but I was injured. I had to go, but I had a hamstring injury.

"We went there, they checked and said I needed one more month and they wanted me now. If they wanted me in a week, two weeks, I wasn't ready, so they had to cancel the transfer, and I came back.

"When I came back, I was very angry."

