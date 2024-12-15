Chelsea striker Jackson: I was so close to Villa move

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson admits he came close to joining Aston Villa when with Villarreal.

The Senegal international is now proving himself a first-choice for manager Enzo Maresca.

Jackson recalled: "When Unai (Emery) left Villarreal, he wanted me to go to Aston Villa, but I was injured. I had to go, but I had a hamstring injury.

"We went there, they checked and said I needed one more month and they wanted me now. If they wanted me in a week, two weeks, I wasn't ready, so they had to cancel the transfer, and I came back.

"When I came back, I was very angry."

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueJackson NicolasChelseaAston VillaVillarreal
