Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Why I always demand Lukaku be signed by my club
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: Antony wants to play, but...
Riquelme says he was close to signing for Man Utd
Real Madrid president Florentino planning triple Premier League raid in 2025

McCoist rips a part Man Utd's attacking forces after poor start to the season

McCoist rips a part Man Utd's attacking forces after poor start to the season
McCoist rips a part Man Utd's attacking forces after poor start to the seasonAction Plus
Manchester United’s forwards have come in for sharp criticism from a pundit this week. 

Ally McCoist pulled no punches when he spoke on talkSPORT about the Red Devils and their frontline. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

He stated that most of their players were not pulling their weight, while calling Alejandro Garnacho the “best of an average bunch.” 

McCoist told talkSPORT: "He (Antony) has far from set the place on fire. I have got to say,  

“Garnacho is the one for me in the wide positions has been the best of an average bunch. 

"You look at (Marcus) Rashford on the other side as well, I know he scored at the weekend, his form has not been great.  

“I think (Alejandro) Garnacho has been the best of an average bunch." 

Mentions
McCoist AllyGarnacho AlejandroManchester UnitedPremier League
Related Articles
Ten Hag happy Rashford on scoresheet as Man Utd win at Southampton
Rashford upset with criticism from ex-Man Utd stars
Man Utd boss Ten Hag enjoys Ronaldo jibe after Rashford ends goals drought