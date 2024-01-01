McCoist rips a part Man Utd's attacking forces after poor start to the season

Manchester United’s forwards have come in for sharp criticism from a pundit this week.

Ally McCoist pulled no punches when he spoke on talkSPORT about the Red Devils and their frontline.

He stated that most of their players were not pulling their weight, while calling Alejandro Garnacho the “best of an average bunch.”

McCoist told talkSPORT: "He (Antony) has far from set the place on fire. I have got to say,

“Garnacho is the one for me in the wide positions has been the best of an average bunch.

"You look at (Marcus) Rashford on the other side as well, I know he scored at the weekend, his form has not been great.

“I think (Alejandro) Garnacho has been the best of an average bunch."