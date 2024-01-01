McAteer signs long term contract with Leicester

Tribal Football
Leicester City’s talented Academy graduate Kasey McAteer has signed a new long-term contract.

The Foxes have confirmed that McAteer will be sticking around until the summer of 2028.

The 22-year-old, who made his first team debut in December 2021, has been with the club since eight years of age.

Speaking to LCFC.com, McAteer said: “Everyone knows what playing for Leicester City means to me having been here at the Football Club for most of my life, so to sign a new contract after such an incredible 12 months is a dream come true.

“It’s such a special club and there’s so much excitement around the place going into the new Premier League season. 

“I’m so happy to be part of it and I’ll be giving everything to play my part in helping the team achieve all we can on the pitch.”

