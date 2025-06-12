McAtee: What Guardiola said after I chose England U21 over Man City

Manchester City midfielder James McAtee insists manager Pep Guardiola had no problems with his decision to commit to England's U21 Euros campaign.

City gave McAtee the choice between the Euros and their Club World Cup campaign and he chose the former.

McAtee said: “I don't know if he knew I was going to be captain at all, but yeah, he was just saying ‘go and enjoy yourself and go and have fun and try and win the tournament’.

“We just had a discussion and it was as easy as that. A quick discussion and then I was on my way here.

"I didn't know if it was going to happen, but I'm happy to be here, happy to be with the lads and looking forward to the tournament.”

McAtee, who has been named captain for the tournament, added, “It was a chance for me to go and play.

“I've been happy with my minutes that I've got this year, but I think here I can play more of a part than I would have at the Club World Cup.

“It's more of an experience and this is my first international tournament, so it'll be good to get out there.”