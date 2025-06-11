Grealish’s Man City future uncertain after Club World Cup snub

Jack Grealish’s future at Manchester City became more uncertain on Wednesday after he was not included in Pep Guardiola’s team for the Club World Cup.

The Citizens picked only 27 players out of 35 possible for the tournament starting in the United States with the England international and Kyle Walker were not included.

Advertisement Advertisement

Meanwhile, all four new players Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, Tijani Reijnders, and Marcus Bettinelli are in the squad.

Current Ballon d'Or winner Rodri was also chosen after returning from a long knee injury near the end of the Premier League season.

The Etihad Stadium will start their Club World Cup against Moroccan team Wydad Casablanca in Philadelphia next Wednesday. Then, they will play more group games against Al Ain from Abu Dhabi and Juventus.