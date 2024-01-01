McAdam signs new Forest contract

Tribal Football
Kyle McAdam has signed a new deal with Nottingham Forest.

The 19 year-old has penned a contract to 2026.

Chris McGuane, Forest's Head of Academy, said: "We are all really pleased Kyle has agreed to sign a new contract with the club as we head into the new season.

"Kyle is another player within our B Team squad who has been at the club for over 10 years now and has always shown a tremendous commitment to improving as a player.

“He thoroughly deserves this opportunity. We have no doubt he will continue to develop his game and we look forward to watching his progression.”

