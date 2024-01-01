Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Larsson leaves Forest for Burton Albion

Burton Albion have signed Nottingham Forest attacker Julian Larsson.

The Swede moves to Burton in a permanent deal.

"I am very excited to be here, and I can hardly wait to get started," Larsson told his new club's website.

"I want to grow as a player and I think this is a perfect set-up for me, a good level and a club with high ambitions."

Bendik Hareide, sporting director of Burton, also said: "We are pleased to be able to welcome Julian as the team's latest addition.

"He is a promising young player, with great potential, which fits well with our strategy."

Burton have not disclosed the length of Larsson's contract.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLarsson JulianBurtonNottinghamLeague OneFootball Transfers
