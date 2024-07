DONE DEAL: Forest clinch signing of Red Star Belgrade midfielder Stamenic

DONE DEAL: Forest clinch signing of Red Star Belgrade midfielder Stamenic

Nottingham Forest have signed New Zealand international Marko Stamenic.

The midfielder joins Forest from Red Star Belgrade, but will spend next season on-loan with Greek sister club Olympiakos.

Advertisement Advertisement

Stamenic, 22, has signed a five-year contract with Forest.

He made 35 appearances for Red Star last season, helping them win the Serbian championship and Cup Double.

Stamenic also was a regular with Red Star for their Champions League group campaign.