Mbeumo talks up "very good" Newcastle after Brentford defeat

Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo was full of praise for Newcastle United after last night's defeat.

Mbeumo struck from the spot in the Bees' 2-1 defeat.

Newcastle are eyeing Mbeumo for the summer market and the forward said afterwards: “It is a hard one tonight and we deserved more.

“It was good performance but at the end it was not enough. I think we knew it was going to be a tough game against a very good side and at the end it was a bit frustrating. It is hard to take.

“We knew it is important to get the points away. It is always tough to come here.

"It is really tight and we are going to give it our best game by game and see where it takes us.”