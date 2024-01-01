Mazraou says he can play anywhere for Man Utd

Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui admits he can play anywhere if necessary.

The right-back has also filled in at left-back and even in midfield at various clubs in his career.

Mazraoui, a summer arrival from Bayern Munich, is likely to be a rotation option for both full-back spots when all players are fit.

Mazraoui told club media: "Yeah, I was a midfielder and then, for the second team, I played one season in every position. From left-winger to central defender in the next game.

"So I’ve played everywhere and that is what really helped me now because wherever I come onto the pitch, I feel comfortable. I don’t feel like ‘what do I have to do over here?’ I just know what to do with it. I’ve played already in every position so that really helped me a lot.

"The moment I got my first professional contract, I felt from that moment on that my career was starting and I just wanted more, it was kind of my first success in my career.

"Every step I've made, which was a move to this big club, or the move to Bayern Munich as well, these are moments which show why you work so hard every day, why you do the extra work.

"I knew eventually one day I wanted to play in the Premier League and that I'm able to play for this big club is only a dream I could never dream of, so it wasn't something I had in my mind.

"Every step for me was already a step of success, a step of being proud, so I knew I made another step in my career and Manchester United is now a big step in that way."