Mavropanos: I will play wherever Lopetegui wants me to play at West Ham
The Greece international is primarily a centre back but has played across the defensive line this season after a number of injuries have left the Hammers sparse at the back. He spoke to the club's website about how tough it has been for him to adapt to a number of positions this season.
“To be honest, I was a bit surprised to come on and fill in at right-back (against Brentford, at the end of September),” confirmed Mavropanos. “I thought I played well. I used to play this position sometimes in Germany (with Stuttgart), because of the way we were defending with three defenders.
“Of course, for me, I think it’s a little more difficult because I think I am a player who is better to be closer to our own box, but if the manager asks me to play in a different position, whatever it might be, then I will do it and give everything to help the team.”
The 26-year-old says West Ham have a long way to go this season but believes with a few defensive tweaks they can start building form again and rise back up the table to challenge for a European spot.
"Generally, I think it’s been exciting (so far this season) from the beginning because of our new manager, philosophy and tactics. We’ve learned a lot of new things and have a new game style, and we’re always trying to make an improvement. I think it’s been good until now and we can be even better.
“I’ve felt settled at the Club from the moment I arrived, and it has felt as if I’ve been here for a longer time because of the welcome I had. I've always arrived to training with a smile on my face and ready to be part of this team. I think with my performances I always try to do my best and get a position in the starting XI. I had a good first season, but I’ve got much more to give to this Club.
“Sometimes it can take a bit more time to settle with new centre-backs, but I think Max (Kilman) and JC (Todibo) have so much quality, and we've quickly adjusted to working together. We’ve got a lot of quality at the back at the moment, so we just need to continue to work hard and improve in our defence.”