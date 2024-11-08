Mavropanos: I will play wherever Lopetegui wants me to play at West Ham

West Ham United defender Dinos Mavropanos has discussed how he wants to help the team in anyway he can by using his versatility under manager Julen Lopetegui.

The Greece international is primarily a centre back but has played across the defensive line this season after a number of injuries have left the Hammers sparse at the back. He spoke to the club's website about how tough it has been for him to adapt to a number of positions this season.

“To be honest, I was a bit surprised to come on and fill in at right-back (against Brentford, at the end of September),” confirmed Mavropanos. “I thought I played well. I used to play this position sometimes in Germany (with Stuttgart), because of the way we were defending with three defenders.

“Of course, for me, I think it’s a little more difficult because I think I am a player who is better to be closer to our own box, but if the manager asks me to play in a different position, whatever it might be, then I will do it and give everything to help the team.”

The 26-year-old says West Ham have a long way to go this season but believes with a few defensive tweaks they can start building form again and rise back up the table to challenge for a European spot.

"Generally, I think it’s been exciting (so far this season) from the beginning because of our new manager, philosophy and tactics. We’ve learned a lot of new things and have a new game style, and we’re always trying to make an improvement. I think it’s been good until now and we can be even better.

“I’ve felt settled at the Club from the moment I arrived, and it has felt as if I’ve been here for a longer time because of the welcome I had. I've always arrived to training with a smile on my face and ready to be part of this team. I think with my performances I always try to do my best and get a position in the starting XI. I had a good first season, but I’ve got much more to give to this Club.

“Sometimes it can take a bit more time to settle with new centre-backs, but I think Max (Kilman) and JC (Todibo) have so much quality, and we've quickly adjusted to working together. We’ve got a lot of quality at the back at the moment, so we just need to continue to work hard and improve in our defence.”