Manchester United are reportedly prepared to back new head coach Mauricio Pochettino in the upcoming January transfer window.

The 13-time Premier League champions decided to part ways with Michael Carrick, just five months after appointing him head coach.

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Carrick had impressed during his time as interim, but United now sit down in 18th, with just eight points and one win from their opening ten games.

Pochettino has been appointed as Carrick’s replacement, but won’t officially take over until November 19th, after the USMNT’s two games against Haiti.

According to The Telegraph, the club are willing to back their new head coach in the upcoming January transfer window.

It’s understood United will look to sign a defender and a striker in the winter window, moves fans clamored for in the summer.

Pochettino will make his debut as Man United manager in their game against rivals Liverpool at Anfield on November 22nd.