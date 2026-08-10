Matty Cash targets UEFA Super Cup glory with Aston Villa

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash says the club is determined to complete last season’s work by winning the UEFA Super Cup.

The Premier League outfit face Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday at Stadion Salzburg, aiming to claim the trophy for only the second time in their history.

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Cash described the fixture as a special occasion for the squad and highlighted manager Unai Emery’s approach.

The Polish international believes Villa must be fully focused as they seek another memorable European triumph.“It’s massive. The manager’s touched on it in recent days; the season is done, but you’ve still got the Super Cup which is finishing off the work you did last season,” Cash told the club website.

“We’re against a fantastic team who are obviously in demand. I think in football at the minute, they’re the best team in the world by a mile.

“Hopefully, we can give them a good game. When we played them in the Champions League, we gave them a right good test.

“Villa Park was great that night, and hopefully we can take numbers to Austria and have a good go at it.

“It’s a special game for us. It’s another opportunity to go and win a trophy, so hopefully we can give it our all, and give it a good go.”